3500 ears of corn at Concordia Corn Feed

Concordia Corn Feed 2022
Concordia Corn Feed 2022(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lots of people enjoyed free corn on the cob at Concordia College’s annual Corn Feed tradition, Wednesday.

Alumni association leaders say volunteers shucked about 3500 ears of corn, Tuesday night, in about an hour, to get ready.

In addition to the free corn, there was food to purchase, inflatables for kids, live music, and more.

The event started in 1974 and acts as a way to celebrate alumni, students, faculty, and staff. Similar events are organized by Concordia alumni, across the country.

