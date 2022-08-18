Contests
18 students graduate from local Peace Officer Academy

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department graduated 18 students in the first class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The graduation ceremony was held at West Fargo High School on August 18.

The Peace Officer Training Program, held in partnership with Lake Region State College, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota. The program has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in North Dakota.

“We are excited to announce that 12 students have already been offered conditional jobs in law enforcement throughout the region,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness. “The department looks forward to a continued partnership with Lake Region State College for future academies in West Fargo to support public safety throughout North Dakota.”

The Peace Officer Academy is a 14-week rigorous training program. Students complete physical fitness training every morning and classroom hours from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instructors cover a variety of topics ranging from crime scene processing to North Dakota criminal law.

Officers from the West Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office helped as instructors throughout the academy.

