West Fargo hiring more elementary teachers for the new school year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first day of school is about one week away, and the West Fargo School Board has approved the hiring of 7 more elementary school teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district says more teachers are needed to address growth following the fall registration process. Elementary enrollment is currently about 250 more than last year. Enrollment in December of 2021 was 6,095 students. Enrollment projections for this school year show 6,353 elementary students.

The school board approval means the district can hire up to 6 additional elementary classroom educators and up to one additional art, music or physical education specialist. The 7 additional positions come at an estimated cost of $462,000.

In a memo to the school board, school administrators say if the district is able to hire the additional teachers, the average class size would be about 21 students.

As of August 17, the district has 55 positions open, including teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff and administration. The district also lists open positions for 14 substitute teachers and 1 elementary school volunteer/tutor.

The first day of school in West Fargo is Thursday, August 25.

