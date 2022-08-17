Road closures for downtown Grand Forks Street Fair

Contests
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Downtown Grand Forks, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temporary street closures will be in place in downtown Grand Forks starting on Thursday, August 18. The closures are to make room for the downtown street fair taking place August 19-20. Setup begins at noon on the 18th.

South 3rd Street will be closed between Demers Avenue and Kittson Avenue. Kittson Avenue will be closed from South 3rd Street to South 4th Street, and South 4th Street will be closed from Demers to Kittson Avenue.

No parking is allowed in the closure areas. The road closures will be in place until Sunday, August 21.

Cities Area Transit buses will be using South 5th to exit the Metro Transit Center and there will be no bus pick up service from Kittson Avenue and South 3rd Street. Riders must use the Metro Transit Center to be picked up.

Vendors, food trucks, musicians and artists will be lining the streets for the annual Street Fair. More than 70 vendors will be at the event. Vendor hours are 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

After the street fair on August 19-20, Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest is taking place in East Grand Forks! From about 5:00 p.m. to midnight you can hear bands like Paint the Town, Love and Theft, and Blackhawk.

For more information, visit the Grand Forks Street Fair website.

