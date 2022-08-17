Report: prison guard ‘did not follow policy and procedures’ at time of Chad Isaak’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota State Penitentiary guard on duty at the time of Chad Isaak’s death “did not follow policy and procedures” as concluded in a North Dakota Highway Patrol report on the incident.

The report states Correctional Officer Sgt. Deandre Adams had been responsible for checking on Isaak, and other inmates in the South Unit of the prison on July 31. During the final check, Isaak’s cell had cardboard placed in the window so Adams could not see Isaak. Adams stated he “got complacent” and did not complete a proper cell check. Shortly after, Isaak’s roommate returned to the cell and notified Adams of the death.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Isaak died by hanging. Troopers say they don’t know if proper procedure could have prevented the death.

Both the roommate and Isaak’s family said Isaak had not mentioned thoughts of self-harm in the days leading up to the incident.

The report indicates Adams was “visibly shaken” over the incident. He’s been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

Isaak had been serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of killing four people in Mandan. He had been appealing his conviction. The appeal is still open.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.