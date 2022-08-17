Person dies in UTV crash near Alexandria, MN

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a UTV crash near Alexandria, MN.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the crash near Holmes City, just southwest of Alexandria, on Tuesday, August 16.

Authorities say a caller found someone pinned under a UTV in the ditch and rolled it off of them. The caller also tried to save the person with CPR, but it wasn’t successful.

The crash report now shows the utility vehicle likely left the road, went in the ditch and rolled.

No one else was hurt.

