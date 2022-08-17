More than 200,000 frontline worker pay applications rejected

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR) - Notifications telling people they were denied for frontline worker pay have been sent.

According to the state, emails notifying applicants of their denied application were sent out Tuesday.

The Frontline Worker Pay Program received around 1.2 million applications, exceeding the original prediction of 667,000 eligible applicants.

When the program was enacted, each approved applicant would receive $750 payments starting in September and October.

With more applications submitted, if the state were to accept the more than a million applications, payments would be around $416.

Some denied applicants may have received emails from the state saying they have a “duplicate” application

Those that receive this email can appeal their denied application by submitting photos of their ID as well as a selfie to verify their identity.

If you are making an appeal to the state, the link to file that appeal should be in the denied application email. Appeals for denied applications need to be made by 5 p.m. (CT) on August 31.

According to the state, 214,209 applicants were denied of receiving payments Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.