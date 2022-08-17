Contests
Jamestown police chief rescued by bystanders after assault

Jamestown PD post
Jamestown PD post(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police department is putting out a public ‘thank you’ note tonight after they say Police Chief Scott Edinger was rescued by civilians.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, the PD page writes:

We want to say THANK YOU!!! to a number of citizens who came to the rescue of the Chief this afternoon. He attempted to make a traffic stop on a reckless motorcycle driver and was assaulted after a short pursuit. Thanks for keeping him safe while other officers were responding. Normally we would ask the public to stay back after an incident like this, but in this case your help was greatly appreciated.

BTW, the Chief was not seriously hurt, minor bumps and cuts.

We have reached out to Jamestown PD for more information surrounding the incident. We’ll continue to update this developing story.

