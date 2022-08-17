Fan code of conduct established for alcohol at Bison football games

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The seats at the Fargodome will soon be filled with NDSU Bison football fans, this year with the option to drink alcohol inside the stadium. The Fargodome and NDSU Athletics have established a fan code of conduct and alcohol management plan, in hopes of maintaining a fan-friendly atmosphere.

Beer and seltzers are being added to the concession stand offerings for the 2022 season. The maximum number of drinks is 2 per person. Liquor will not be sold. To purchase alcohol during events at the Fargodome, you must have a valid ID showing you are at least 21-years-old.

Alcohol sales will be allowed stadium-wide until the end of the third quarter and alcohol consumption will be allowed in all seating sections.

Some guidelines outlined in the Fan Code of Conduct include:

Fans will enjoy the game day experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures.

Fans who chose to consume alcoholic beverages will do so in responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner.

Fans who engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to interfere with the progress of the event will be immediately removed from the facility.

Obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted.

NDSU also has created an Alcohol Management Plan when it comes to alcohol at football games:

If you drink, drink responsibly and pace your drinking. Watch out for your friends and always designate a driver. Drinking laws, including underage drinking, are strictly enforced.

Be respectful of your fellow Bison who are working on event day. They are there to provide a safe, fun-filled experience for everyone in attendance.

Help us maintain a fun, safe, and secure experience. If you see something dangerous or disruptive, say something to a staff member.

Fans who choose not to adhere to the Code of Conduct will be subject to penalties including, but not limited to, removal without refund, revocation of season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games. They may also be in violation of local ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

If you need help or need to report an issue while attending an event, you should contact a Fargodome event staff member or text “Fargo” to 69050. The guest service center located in section 1 of the main concourse is also staffed to handle questions or concerns.

