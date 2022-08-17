Digi-Key warehouse expansion one of the 10 largest in North America

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls, Minnesota company is celebrating the expansion of its Product Distribution Center, which makes it one of the 10 largest warehouses in North America.

Digi-Key Electronics expanded the company’s headquarters by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total of more than 3 million square feet. Officials say the new facility allows Digi-Key to pick, pack and ship nearly three times the previous daily average of 27,000 packages to customers in more than 180 countries around the world.

Digi-Key celebrated with an official cutting of tape from a Digi-Reel and ceremonial first package handoffs to each of the company’s four carrier partners: DHL, FedEx, UPS and USPS.

“This is a significant milestone for all Digi-Key employees and our community,” said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. “Our new product distribution center expansion will help us continue to deliver excellence to our customers for many years to come. As exciting as this expansion is for us, our hope is that our customers truly don’t notice a difference – the transition for them should be seamless, and if anything, result in an even better customer service experience than they are already accustomed to. For us, it’s deeper roots in Thief River Falls and a commitment to continue investing in this community and the state of Minnesota.”

The new facility is nearly fully automated, the only task truly done by hand is the actual picking of parts. Among the racks of components, carts are wire-guided so that the only thing a cart driver will have to worry about is where to stop. Company officials say the wire-guided system will save more than 10% of time and is significantly safer.

