WFPD investigating hit and run, viral Facebook post claiming alleged attempted abduction

Investigation
Investigation(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post about an alleged attempted abduction has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it.

In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.

The woman claims she didn’t follow, but did take a picture of the vehicle. She also says the person still has her ID.

The West Fargo Police Department confirms with Valley News Live a report was taken for a hit and run.

“The circumstances that happened following the hit and run are also being investigated. This remains an ongoing investigation at this time,” a spokeswoman for the department said.

WFPD urge individuals to call 9-1-1 immediately if they find themselves in a similar situation. If you are being followed, never stop or pull over your vehicle, police emphasize. After calling 9-1-1, dispatchers will direct you on the next steps and notify officers in the area of the situation to locate the vehicle.

If you are involved in a hit and run, police say you should contact authorities immediately. Officials also stress the importance of getting the plate and make/model of the vehicle. If possible, take pictures of the striking vehicle and note any paint transfer.

