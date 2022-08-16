Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property.

With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they have money sitting around waiting for them to claim. Unclaimed property held by the state of North Dakota comes in many different forms and discovering it is usually a big surprise to many people.

“People get this letter in the mail and they think, ‘What? I have unclaimed property,’ and they don’t even know,” said Susan Dollinger, director of the ND Unclaimed Property Division.

The deadline for businesses to submit unclaimed property is fast approaching. On October 31, all claims are due and letters will be mailed out to those whose contact information is up to date.

“Safety deposit boxes are probably the most common ones. In regard to those, basically, they have to end up being sent off after a period of time, it should be I believe, three years,” said Marcus Ulmer, retail banking supervisor with Bravera Bank.

People who don’t know if they have unclaimed property can simply search their name on the website. If their name pops up, they can start the claim process.

”We’re vigilantly trying to get a hold of these customers. From start to we send it off, basically, to get the stuff back to the customers,” Ulmer said.

Money that goes unclaimed sits in the Common Schools Trust Fund that helps finance kindergarten through grade 12 schools in the state. The unclaimed property will be there forever to claim.

”Funds still belong to the individual the check was issued to and it doesn’t get cashed and most of the time they don’t know it’s out there,” Dollinger said.

North Dakota Unclaimed Property has returned more than $93 million.

To find out if you have unclaimed property, click here.

