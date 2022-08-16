Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners

This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.(CNN Newsource / CDC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A monkeypox case in France appears to have spread from humans to a dog.

According to a case published in the Lancet Medical Journal, two men who live in the same household contracted the virus.

About two weeks later, their dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, started to have symptoms of monkeypox and tested positive.

The couple said they co-slept with their dog.

This is believed to be the first human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SETH BAKER
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
Cecil "Sonny" Jeanotte
Silver Alert UPDATE: Authorities find missing man
Mahnomen Courthouse
Mahnomen foster mom charged with abusing kids, covering up sexual abuse
Terence Neadeau, Jr.
Missing man found dead on the Red Lake Reservation

Latest News

A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can...
GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia boy finds missing woman while playing with bubbles