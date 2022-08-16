Contests
Proctor returns to football practice after canceled season

Matt Krivinchuk leads the Proctor Rails at their second practice of training camp.
By Matt Halverson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PROCTOR, MN. (KBJR) - After sitting out the 2021 football season due to a sexual assault case on their team, the Proctor Rails are returning to the field.

They’ve hired Matt Krivinchuk to lead the program as head coach, after former head coach Derek Parendo resigned last season. Krivinchuk says he aims to move the team forward, but did acknowledge what happened with the team before starting training camp practices.

“You know life happens, and that’s something you’ve got to talk about, especially with young people and something of that magnitude, you have to address, and you have to find out what’s out there, and what’s best to help your kids. So we’ve talked about it multiple times, we’ve done some sessions about it, you know now it’s behind us,” said Krivinchuk.

“We’re turning the page, and looking forward to what’s up next. We’ve got a lot of great kids, hard-working kids, they’ve got a great attitude and they’re excited. They’re very energetic and they’re ready to get out and get rolling. If we could legally play tomorrow, we’d legally play tomorrow.”

Proctor opens their season on Friday, September 9th at home against Cloquet.

