Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash

Cass County deputies responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Thursday
(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.

Deputies say the pickup caught fire after the crash, but that the driver was able to get out before then. He was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kindred Ambulance, Kindred Fire and Davenport Fire. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JESUS MARTINEZ (MUG)
Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in
Cecil "Sonny" Jeanotte
Silver Alert UPDATE: Authorities find missing man
SETH BAKER
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
The Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt and her infant son James.
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire

Latest News

chad august 15
10:00PM News August 15 Part 1
price watch august 15
Price Watch August 15
forecast august 15
10:00PM Weather August 15
Moorhead Break-in
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”