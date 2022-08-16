One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.

Deputies say the pickup caught fire after the crash, but that the driver was able to get out before then. He was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Kindred Ambulance, Kindred Fire and Davenport Fire. The crash is still under investigation.

