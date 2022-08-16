Contests
Missing man found dead on the Red Lake Reservation

Terence Neadeau, Jr.
Terence Neadeau, Jr.(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A missing man was found dead Monday afternoon after a weeklong search.

Red Lake Police say the body of 39-year-old Terence Neadeau, Jr. was found around 1 PM in a remote area West of Red Lake, off of Highway 1. He was found near his white GMC Yukon, which he had driven down an old overgrown fire trail. Neadeau Jr. was found by volunteer search members who alerted Law Enforcement.

Neadeau Jr., or “Hokes,” was last seen on Monday, August 8th after being released from Tri-County Community Corrections. Neadeau was reportedly brought to his Yukon in Erskine. He was last seen driving towards Highways 2 and 59 and was acting confused.

The case is still under investigation. The Red Lake Department of Public Safety would like to thank all volunteers, family members, the FBI and surrounding agencies who provided assistance in the search.

