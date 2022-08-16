Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Man stabs another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him, then steals his tablet, police say

Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed...
Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was arrested after stabbing a man dozens of times, killing him, then stealing his tablet, according to police.

Mesa police said Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Officers responded Friday morning to a report of a man found dead in the middle of an intersection. First responders arrived to find a man with “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso.

The victim was identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.

Mesa police said they found Villareal-Suarez nearby with blood on his clothes and hands and took him into custody. He was also holding a tablet, which police said belonged to the victim.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station, which they said shows Villareal-Suarez getting into a fight with Feliciano and stabbing him.

An eyewitness also told officers at the scene that it appeared that Villareal-Suarez was violently swinging his right arm while standing over Feliciano.

Police said during an interview, Villareal-Suarez admitted to stabbing Feliciano multiple times because he “wanted to kill him.” When asked about the tablet, Villareal-Suarez said he took it to try and use it or sell it for money because he was homeless.

As of Monday morning, Villareal-Suarez was being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on N. Broadway, police say
SETH BAKER
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
Cecil "Sonny" Jeanotte
Silver Alert UPDATE: Authorities find missing man
Mahnomen Courthouse
Mahnomen foster mom charged with abusing kids, covering up sexual abuse
Terence Neadeau, Jr.
Missing man found dead on the Red Lake Reservation

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Colorado River cuts set to disrupt farming in American West
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
‘Pop Idol’ and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year