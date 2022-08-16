Man charged with felony burglary after entering Breckenridge home

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing a felony first-degree burglary charge, after witnesses say he entered a Breckenridge home, apparently hiding from police.

Caleb John Matthew Willis, a 29-year-old of Campbell, Minnesota, was found in the bathroom of a home on the evening of August 9. A teenager who was home alone said she discovered Willis in the home and he told her not to call police. According to the criminal complaint, the girl told officers she did not know Willis and was a little scared.

The teen texted another person about Willis. That person was just getting home and texted a third person to call police. According to the second witness, Willis said he was hiding from police and not to call them. The witness also noted the suspect pacing back and forth in the kitchen and chugging water.

According to court documents, Willis had been hiding in a cornfield since around noon. Breckenridge Police had been looking for Willis regarding a complaint around 12:15 p.m. that day. He was taken into custody around 6:00 p.m. when officers arrived at the home.

Officers note in the criminal complaint that Willis threw up about 6 or 7 times and was covered with dirt and mud. Willis was taken to the Wilkin County Jail and requested medical attention. The nurse advised that Willis should be taken to St. Francis Health in Breckenridge for treatment.

Willis was held on four warrants, burglary and trespassing. He is charged with one felony count of burglary, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine. He is due back in court on August 23.

