Indoor multi-sports facility opens this week in Grand Forks

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks’ newest sports and recreation facility is set to open Friday, August 19. Play-It will be open every day at 2767 32nd Ave S.

The space is a membership-based indoor sports facility with day passes, parties and rentals. They offer batting cages, golf simulator, billiards, roller hockey, basketball, futsal/soccer, pickleball, field hockey, and volleyball on 2 courts.

For additional updates, you can follow the business on Facebook here.

