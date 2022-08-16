Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum eyes locations, hires Executive Director

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One step forward for the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum as they’ve hired the organization’s first leader, Josey Balenger. The Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum (FMSM) will feature hands-on interactive exhibits and programming that promote science literacy and facilitate learning for visitors of all ages. Leaders say they’re currently evaluating several sites in the three major cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, considering the factors of accessibility, civic support, parking, proximity to other attractions and natural resources. They hope to have picked a location by late September or early October and hope to open their doors within three to five years.

Josey Balenger joins the Fargo-Moorhead Science Museum with more than twenty years of experience in museums, philanthropy, and performing arts non-profits. She most recently spent the last five years working in the philanthropy sector, after spending eight years in multiple positions at the Science Museum of Minnesota (SMM) in St. Paul.

“The FMSM Board of Directors is thrilled to have Josey join us to lead our efforts to build this extraordinary new science museum for Fargo-Moorhead. Josey brings a wide range of museum and development experience and will be a tremendous leader for our team and our community as we continue to bring this vision to life.” Ken Brazerol, President of the FMSM Board of Directors.

For more information, visit fmsciencemuseum.org.

