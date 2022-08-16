Downtown Fargo designated passenger loading areas begin August 18

Contests
(WBRC)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The designated pickup spots will start being used at various spots in downtown Fargo.

As of Thursday, August 18 the designated passenger loading areas for taxis and ride share apps will be enforced where red and white signage was placed on Monday, August 15.

The locations are:

  • 600 N.P. Ave. N
  • 400 1st Ave. N
  • 600 2nd Ave. N
  • 500 6th Ave. N
  • 200 5th St. N (Note: this location will not be used until the exterior work at the Radisson Blu Fargo is completed.)

These locations will be year-round and used from:

  • 10 P.M. Thursday - 3 A.M. Friday
  • 10 P.M. Friday - 3 A.M. Saturday
  • 10 P.M. Saturday - 3 A.M. Sunday

Fargo Police say the intent is to ease large congregations outside businesses at bar close, congesting streets and making it more difficult for rides to pick their passengers up. FPD officers will initially work to inform the public about the new areas and their proper usage.

Vehicles in the areas must park legally, remain occupied and will have a 10-minute time limit in the pickup locations. Drivers found in violation of the city’s ordinance will be charged a $20 fine.

Riders can continue to be dropped off at any location at any time in the downtown area.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

