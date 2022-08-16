Crookston girl struck by semi throws first pitch at FM Red Hawks game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live)-It’s been a long recovery for 11-year-old Kaylee Acevedo.

After defying all odds, the FM Red Hawks are celebrating the young girl.

She is also living proof that tragedy builds strength.

“I know that I am strong and that I can do it,” said Kaylee.

The young Crookston girl threw the first pitch at Monday night’s Red Hawks game, a special moment honoring her journey.

“Seeing her throw the first pitch is pretty cool,” said Rhonda Richard, Kaylee’s mom.

Last year, Kaylee was struck by a semi at a corner sidewalk of an intersection in Crookston.

She then became trapped under the wheels leaving her severely injured.

The young girl spent almost 5 months in the hospital.

“It was rough. I remember looking at the monitors wondering if anything was changing,” Richard said.

The ordeal left Kaylee fighting for her life.

She suffered from a broken femur and her leg was amputated.

Rhonda says she has come a long way since that horrifying day.

“Learning how to sit up was just painful for her to now just getting down to the floor and getting back up by herself,” she said.

Rhonda also says she had to be strong for her little girl through the trauma, but it wasn’t an easy thing to do.

“I just had to keep going. If she wasn’t here I don’t know what I would have done. i wouldn’t be as strong,” she said.

Life is now different for Kaylee. Rhonda says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“She was here that’s all I could be grateful for,” she said.

Kaylee says she is thankful for mom for sticking by her side.

“She never lets me down,” she said. “I love her all around the baseball court.”

Not only is she thankful for her mother, Kaylee also says she is appreciative of the overwhelming community support.

“Thank you guys.”

