Cattle roam I29 Tuesday morning in Richland County

One cow escaped into a field east of the interstate, another was killed by a semi
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Deputies in Richland County had an early and bizarre Tuesday morning.

It was around 3 a.m. when they got a call saying at least 15 beef cattle got out of their fence and scattered out across Interstate 29 in both the north and south bound lanes.

Deputies were able to corral most of the cows in the median with vehicles before contacting the owner to come and get them. However, one cow escaped into a field east of the interstate and another cow was killed by a semi.

No word on the semi driver.

