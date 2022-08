CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People living in Casselton can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement, fire and EMS in the area on Wednesday night.

The Cass County Sherriff’s Office, along with the Central Cass School, will be conducting an active shooter/active threat training scenario from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

