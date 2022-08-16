Contests
Body found on N. Broadway, police say

Fargo Police found the body on Sunday
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday night in the 50 block of N. Broadway.

Around 8:40 p.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.

Police say they are waiting to learn how the man died. They add more information will be released once the family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Fargo Police at 701.235.4493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

