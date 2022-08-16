Contests
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car

32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man is in custody after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through Bismarck.

Bismarck police say 32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer was driving a motorcycle with no rear plates Monday evening. They say they attempted to stop him, but he fled down River Road and up Burnt Boat Drive, periodically turning off his headlights and recklessly passing other cars. They say he pulled up to a passenger car before fleeing again the wrong way down N 7th Street.

Several hours after the chase began, police say Schweitzer jumped in a passenger car and fled again. A woman who had gotten out of the car identified Schweitzer to police. Police used the NDHP aircraft to track Schweitzer, and officers say he drove over tire spikes on West Divide Avenue. With debris falling from his tires, he came to stop and police arrested him.

Schweitzer told police the red and blue lights had triggered his PTSD from prison.

Schweitzer is charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing among other charges.

He has three additional open felony cases in Burleigh and Morton Counties that all include fleeing from police charges.

