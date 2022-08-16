After a year, new life emerging from the ashes of the Greenwood Fire

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST -- Just over a year after the start of the Greenwood Fire, the forest is slowly bouncing back.

McDougal Lake was one of the hardest-hit areas during the fire last year.

“We had a very large run on August 24th and it went ahead and destroyed 70 structures here in the McDougal Lake area and then threatened this campground,” said Ellen Bogardus-Szymaniak, Tofte District Ranger for the Superior National Forest.

Certain areas near the lake were exposed to wind and dry conditions.

“In the past, there was some aspen that was there, because there was so much heat those don’t hold up very well to the fire, and the overstory of them all died,” said Patrick Johnson, a fire management officer with the forest.

The Superior National Forest is what’s known as a “boreal forest.”

According to Johnson and Bogardus-Szymaniak, that means it goes through a natural cycle of “burn and regrow.

“[Just a year later], we start to get some pretty aggressive regrowth. Typically the Aspen and birch come back really well. And seeds of the white pine red pine and Jack Pine start to come in,” Johnson said.

When the forest’s trees are knocked down by fires like the Greenwood Fire. It allows more sunlight to hit the plants to grow, in turn encouraging new growth.

Despite the destruction it caused, Johnson says fires can help the ecosystem thrive in the long term.

“The trees need that disturbance every so often. Otherwise, it becomes a kind of an unproductive forest or some species, but everything has a trade-off,” he said.

The low-to-the-ground plants also attract more grazing animals like moose and deer to the area.

Bogardus-Szymaniak says the ecosystem serves as a perfect reminder of nature’s ability to bounce back.

“And as long as we can be good stewards around our structures and where the humans are,” she said. “The forest will be fine.”

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.