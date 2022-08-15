Storms Expected Tonight

TUESDAY: The morning low will still be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a chance for showers across the Valley. These showers will be scattered in nature, but some could produce and isolated rumble of thunder or flash of lightning.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Tuesday’s rain will stick around into Wednesday. Skies will likely clear around midday, but a spot shower is by no means out of the question, especially for Lakes Country. Temperatures remain seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday! The same old song and dance with morning low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for storms to return to the Red River Valley on Thursday. This chance is highest during the afternoon hours and through the evening.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday will see rain linger in the Red River Valley. The rain will keep temperatures col with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s. Cooler temps will remain on Saturday as a high pressure system bring fair skies and a breeze out of the north. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s while highs will be in the 70s. Along with the high pressure, Saturday brings the best chance for sunshine for many!

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday will bring similar conditions as Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s and highs will be in the 70s. Clear skies will remain in place and comfortable temperatures will result in a very pleasant weekend! This weekend’s nice weather will stick around into the start of next week as Monday is looking to be another lovely day in the Red River Valley. Temperatures will start out the day in the 50s and 60s and will work their way to near 80.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Rain lingers into morning. Low: 64. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Passing shower possible. Low: 64. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. Low: 64. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Rainy conditions. Low: 62. High: 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 60. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 59. High: 77.

MONDAY: Pleasant conditions remain in place. Low: 60. High: 79.

