Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash

AARON MADSEN
AARON MADSEN(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This afternoon, two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were parked at a construction zone stop light, when another SUV did not stop for the traffic signal.

The SUV then rear-ended the two vehicles and continued in a ditch before striking a culvert.

The driver, 39-year-old Aaron Madsen of Jamestown, was arrested DUI and reckless endangerment.

