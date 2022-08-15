Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash

Driver in hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash
Driver in hospital with minor injuries after Linn County crash(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This afternoon, two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were parked at a construction zone stop light, when another SUV did not stop for the traffic signal.

The SUV then rear-ended the two vehicles and continued in a ditch before striking a culvert.

The driver, 39-year-old Aaron Madsen of Jamestown, was arrested DUI and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
JESUS MARTINEZ (MUG)
Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
Anderson mugshot
Records: Man asked teen girl to join him in downtown bathroom, threatened Fargo officer
Jonathan Minera (Mug)
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 14
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 14
CARA MUND
Cara Mund collects signatures in Fargo to get on November ballot
SETH BAKER
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
Kristi Nikle
Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle