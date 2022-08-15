Silver Alert: Authorities searching for missing elderly man

BELCOURT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man, and the alert likely set off your phone.

Officials say 77-year-old Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte of Belcourt, ND was last seen on Monday, August 15.

He’s likely driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado Duramax crew cab pickup with Turtle Mountain plates 31946.

Cecil "Sonny" Jeanotte's pickup.

Jeanotte was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans. He is 5′7″, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he could be, call your local law enforcement.

