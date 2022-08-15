North Dakota’s Becker to seek Hoeven’s Senate seat

Contests
Rick Becker
Rick Becker(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven.

Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and former gubernatorial candidate, had said he would not run if he lost the endorsement to Hoeven, who is seeking a third term.

“I had let it go and had no intention (of running) whatsoever,” Becker told The Associated Press. “The big spending in Washington just kept eating at me slowly and surely. I feel so discontent with the idea that voters have to choose between a big-spending Democrat and a big-spending Republican.”

Becker said he would start gathering the 1,000 signatures he needs by Sept. 6 to get on the ballot.

If he gathers enough signatures, in November he will face Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor.

Becker is the second person attempting to get on the November ballot as an independent. Cara Mund, a former Miss America, plans to run as one for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.

