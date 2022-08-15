North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures.

A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to the Secretary of State on July 11 and after review of the petition signatures, Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the measure will appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Based on the last federal census, 15,582 signatures were needed. The sponsoring committee submitted 26,048 signatures and 23,368 were accepted as being qualified. 2,680 signatures were rejected, but the committee still had 7,786 signatures above the required amount.

The referendum, which will be titled “Initiated Statutory Measure No. 1,” will be the only voter initiative to appear on North Dakotans’ ballot this year. Campaign Manager David Owen says the proposal is largely based on language from a legislative cannabis legalization proposal, House Bill 1420, which was approved by the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2021. If enacted by voters this year, Measure 1 will:

Permit adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and small quantities of cannabis products, such as concentrates and infused products;

Allow adults to cultivate up to three cannabis plants in a secured location on their property;

Establish a comprehensive regulatory system for registered cannabis businesses that may produce and sell cannabis to adults;

Require cannabis products to be tested by state-approved laboratories; and

Prohibit the public consumption of cannabis.

You can read the full language of the petition HERE. You can learn more about the initiative “Yes on 1″ by clicking HERE.

