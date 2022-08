MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medora Musical was canceled on Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast members.

The musical does not have Monday shows but plans to be back in full swing on Tuesday with replacements for those affected. Tickets from Sunday were automatically refunded.

The decision to cancel the show was around 2 p.m. Sunday.

