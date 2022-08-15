Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen.

The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to hunters, and also highlights public land for use.

You can get a printed guide for free at Game & Fish offices and at most license vendors. Keep in mind that some PLOTS tracts and habitat conditions may change after the guides are printed.

The Game & Fish Department will update the map weekly on its website. The map shows walk-in areas identified in the field by inverted triangular yellow signs.

Hunters are asked to treat private land respectfully by removing all trash and empty shells and steering clear of livestock. Do not block field approaches or gates with vehicles and clean game well away from ditches and approaches.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.