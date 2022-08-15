Man drowns in Aitkin County lake
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORDLAND TOWNSHIP, MN -- A man drowned while fishing in an Aitkin County lake Saturday.
Authorities say Daniel Nelson, 25, of Hopkins, was sitting on the edge of a boat when his friends say he suddenly fell in around 4 p.m. and didn’t resurface.
Crews searched Elm Island Lake for several hours before they found his body around 8 p.m.
Authorities say alcohol was involved and Nelson was not wearing a life jacket.
Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.