Man drowns in Aitkin County lake

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORDLAND TOWNSHIP, MN -- A man drowned while fishing in an Aitkin County lake Saturday.

Authorities say Daniel Nelson, 25, of Hopkins, was sitting on the edge of a boat when his friends say he suddenly fell in around 4 p.m. and didn’t resurface.

Crews searched Elm Island Lake for several hours before they found his body around 8 p.m.

Authorities say alcohol was involved and Nelson was not wearing a life jacket.

