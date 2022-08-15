Man drowns in Aitkin County lake

NORDLAND TOWNSHIP, MN -- A man drowned while fishing in an Aitkin County lake Saturday.

Authorities say Daniel Nelson, 25, of Hopkins, was sitting on the edge of a boat when his friends say he suddenly fell in around 4 p.m. and didn’t resurface.

Crews searched Elm Island Lake for several hours before they found his body around 8 p.m.

Authorities say alcohol was involved and Nelson was not wearing a life jacket.

