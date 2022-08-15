Mahnomen foster mom charged with abusing kids, covering up sexual abuse

MAHNOMEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A disturbing investigation continues for officials in Mahnomen County as charges are now being brought against a guardian of the state. Officials have accused her of not only abusing the foster children in her home, but state she also covered up the alleged sexual abuse by her biological son for years.

49-year-old Sheila Clark is charged with second-degree assault, three counts of maltreatment of a minor, child endangerment and three counts of domestic violence.

Valley News Live was the first to report this case back in April when officials charged Clark’s 22-year-old son, Wyatt, with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct against three children under the age of 13.

Deputies were made aware of the sexual abuse by one of the victims in mid-February. The victim disclosed Wyatt Clark had sexually penetrated and had sexual contact with them numerous times over the last three years, as well as two other children in the home. All three child victims were placed in Sheila Clark’s home in Mahnomen County back in 2019 as foster children, court documents state. On February 15, White Earth Police and Indian Child Welfare removed ‘numerous children’ from the home.

New court documents reveal further interviews with the young victims, where the children told investigators Clark would send the kids to sleep in Wyatt’s bed with him as punishment. The victims stated much of their abuse happened with Wyatt Clark during these punishments.

The victims also stated Clark would tell the children if they did not behave, she was going to give them ‘back to ICW,’ or ‘unadopt’ them. Documents say the victims told investigators Clark once grabbed one of the children by their hair, drug him through the house, threw him outside and locked the child out. Documents say the incident happened in Dec. 2021 and the child did not have shoes, socks or a coat on.

Documents go on to allege Clark instructed two of the victims not to say anything to investigators while they were being removed from her care.

The two victims did eventually open up to officials, and disclosed Clark was ‘not really nice.’ The victims described being spanked by Clark with Clark’s hand, a ‘whooping stick,’ fly swatter, or stated sometimes Clark would have another child go get ‘a piece of log to whoop us.’ Another child disclosed Clark hit him in the head with a pan, court documents allege.

Documents say one of the victims disclosed the sexual abuse by Wyatt to Clark, and Clark allegedly told the child she called police. Court documents state Clark never called law enforcement to report the sexual abuse of the foster children.

Wyatt Clark remains in custody in the Marshall County Jail. His next court date has not yet been set.

Sheila Clark is not in custody. Her first court appearance is slated for September 2.

