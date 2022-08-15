Grand Forks community comes together to honor Kristi Nikle

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This evening, family and community members came together to honor the life of Kristi Nikle.

The group stood outside of the Grand Forks Police Department surrounded by signs saying, “Bring Kristi home and “Keep digging”.

Among those in attendance were Nikle’s brother and sister-in-law, who tells Valley News, they miss Kristi more than words can explain.

Nikle disappeared more than 25 years ago.

Recently, the Grand Forks Police received a tip that led them to dig up in the backyard of a Grand Forks home searching for human remains.

Unfortunately, none were found.

