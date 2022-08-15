Funeral arrangements set for Sen. Tomassoni

CHISHOLM, MN -- Funeral arrangements have been set for a longtime Iron Range state lawmaker.

Senator David Tomassoni died of ALS Thursday.

The 69-year-old served the Iron Range at the Minnesota State Capitol for about 30 years.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday, also at St. Joseph’s.

According to his obituary, after the funeral service, Tomassoni will be buried during a private ceremony in the Chisholm cemetery.

State Senator Tomassoni was an independent from Chisholm, who spent time in both the Minnesota House and the Senate over the past three decades.

