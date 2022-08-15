Full-scale training exercise at Jamestown Airport

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Jamestown Regional Airport is hosting a full-scale training exercise on Monday, August 15. Members of the public are being notified that there will be a high presence of emergency responders at the airport starting around 6:30 p.m.

The triennial training is required by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines.

The simulated accident is a 50 passenger aircraft incident on the runway where emergency officials respond as if it were the real thing. Several agencies are participating, including the Jamestown Police Department, Jamestown Fire Department, Jamestown Area Ambulance, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and others.

Airport Manager Katie Hemmer says they’ll have volunteers act as victims in a triage situation. All levels of emergency response will be activated.

