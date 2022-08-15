Free back-to-school haircuts for kids on Monday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A business and non-profit are partnering up to get kids geared up for another school year. School-age children can get free haircuts on Monday, August 15 at Josef’s School of Hair Design.

Josef’s is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide the free haircuts and shampoos. It’s happening at Josef’s south Fargo location at 3223 13th Avenue South in Fargo from 10:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

“Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body is excited to be part of another Cuts for Kids Event this year! Partnering alongside The Salvation Army, this event provides so much good to our local families. Something as small as a new haircut means so much more to our youth as they get ready for their new school year, and we are always glad to be a part of this day providing haircuts for all who come out,” said Alisha Schaeffer, Director of Operations.

The Salvation Army says they are excited to serve the youth in our community and help them start off the school year with confidence.

