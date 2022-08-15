Dogs allowed in Moorhead pools for doggy dip day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swimming pools are closing for the season and that means it’s time for doggy dip in Moorhead.

The pups are the last ones to use the pool each season and for $5 your pet can cool off at a couple Moorhead pool locations.

South Park pool or Northeast wading pool are the places doggy dip will be held.

This goes from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm and proceeds go toward Moorhead’s dog parks.

Your dog must be wearing a collar and be properly licensed and vaccinated.

