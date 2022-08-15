Contests
Dogs allowed in Moorhead pools for doggy dip day

Alexia teaches Sadie how to swim.
(Patsy Montesinos)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swimming pools are closing for the season and that means it’s time for doggy dip in Moorhead.

The pups are the last ones to use the pool each season and for $5 your pet can cool off at a couple Moorhead pool locations.

South Park pool or Northeast wading pool are the places doggy dip will be held.

This goes from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm and proceeds go toward Moorhead’s dog parks.

Your dog must be wearing a collar and be properly licensed and vaccinated.

