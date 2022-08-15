Cara Mund collects signatures in Fargo to get on November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bismark native and former Miss America is petitioning for nomination for congress, and today she stopped in Fargo at the West Acres Mall to speak with people and collect signatures.

It’s only been a week since Cara Mund announced her mission to get on the November ballot for the United States House of Representatives.

“I think people are excited to see another name on the ballot and to see a woman for the first time ever in that role or position as someone you can vote for. It’s important we have that representation, especially now in 2022. It should not be the first time a woman has been placed on this ballot for this role,” says Mund.

Mund plans to run as an independent, but needs 1,000 signatures to qualify. So, she is traveling the state to get them.

“Hopefully, I’ll be on the ballot and from there I’ll continue to travel the state. I hope to get to all of the big cities and all of the small towns to speak with as many North Dakotans as possible. Win or lose, there are lots of ways to win in this,” she says.

She says many things are influencing her to run, including the Dobbs ruling from the Supreme Court, to decisions made by the North Dakota Republican Party.

“The voting record of the incumbent is also something. I want to just make sure we have accountability, transparency, and that North Dakotans really feel like their voice matters,” she says.

Mund also says she is committed to speaking with North Dakotans about what’s impacting their lives and jobs, and what she can do to help represent them.

“I really do see this as a job of public service. Just because you’ve had the role before, it doesn’t mean you get to just take it over again. You need to be working for it. You need to represent our people, and I know I would do that,” she says.

Mund has until September 6th to get the signatures into the Secretary of State’s Office.

