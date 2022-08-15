Contests
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo

SETH BAKER
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo.

Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North.

Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived.

He was later detained for becoming agitated and uncooperative.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned Baker was a suspect in an assault that happened before they arrived.

Fargo PD says Baker broke a window and unlawfully entered a car after two people declined to give him a ride.

They say the driver of the vehicle sped up attempting to get Baker out of the car.

But Baker assaulted one of the passengers before they both fell out of the vehicle and began fighting.

Baker now faces several charges including assault and criminal mischief.

