Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in

JESUS MARTINEZ (MUG)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana man was arrested early Saturday after police were called to the 1000 block of 10th Street North. for a report of a man trying to break into an apartment.

FPD says the suspect is 22-year-old Jesus Martinez of Indiana.

Authorities say, when officers arrived on scene, the resident of the apartment decided not to press charges.

Police still arrested Martinez for resisting officers.

