Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts.

People came from all over the state, and some from around the country, to see the excitement of North Dakota’s First Annual Renaissance Festival.

“This is a peasant outfit. It’s from the 1600′s, probably more Williamsburg than renaissance or post-renaissance,” says Linnea Prefontaine who came all the way from Massachusetts.

Everyone was able to take part or sit back and watch all the excitement.

“I am a sleight of hand, comedy magician. I started as a street performer in New Orleans and fell into the renaissance faire circuit in 2015. So, I’ve been doing it for about... Years,” says performer Connor O’Carrig.

They say they have just as much fun performing as those who come to watch.

“Today, I’m in charge of the maze of wonders. We have a dragon in there. He’s chased me out of my maze and home, and I have to figure out where he’s hiding treasure because I would like to take just a little bit of that,” says one performer named Salamander.

“It really means a lot to me to bring people together and put smiles on their faces,” says O’Carrig.

The experienced renaissance fair attendees say North Dakota’s first fair has had a great turnout.

“I hope that all of the people because I do a lot of different things around here, I hope we put our best foot forward. So, people will feel like coming back next year. We intend on coming back next year. We really love Fargo,” says O’Carrig.

If you missed out today, don’t worry. The fair will continue through tomorrow and oitpen up shop again next Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.