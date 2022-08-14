Unsettled Pattern Brings Rain to the Valley this Week

MONDAY: Temperatures dip ever so slightly to start off the work week. Morning lows on Monday will be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday is looking relatively dry until later in the day when showers and garden variety thundershowers move into the area.

TUESDAY: The morning low and Tuesday will still be above average in the 60s for most, and afternoon highs will be very seasonal with upper 70s and lower 80s. Some of these will stick around into Tuesday as well. Skies will likely clear around midday, but a spot shower is by no means out of the question, especially for Lakes Country. Precipitation amounts are not looking too beneficial and the rain will be fairly scattered in coverage.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures remain seasonal for Wednesday and Thursday! The same old song and dance with morning low temperatures in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. There may be a passing shower or two Wednesday PM, but most areas look to stay on the dry side. There is a chance for storms to return to the Red River Valley on Thursday. This chance is highest during the afternoon hours and through the evening.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Friday will see rain linger in the Red River Valley. The rain will keep temperatures col with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s. Cooler temps will remain on Saturday as a high pressure system bring fair skies and a breeze out of the north. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s while highs will be in the 70s. Along with the high pressure, Saturday brings the best chance for sunshine for many!

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring similar conditions as Saturday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s and highs will be in the 70s. Clear skies will remain in place and comfortable temperatures will result in a very pleasant weekend!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated thunder chance late. Low: 65. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Rain lingers into morning. Low: 64. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Passing shower possible. Low: 63. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. Low: 64. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers. Low: 62. High: 74.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 60. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Low: 59. High: 77.

