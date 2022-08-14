Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy.

They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday.

Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

