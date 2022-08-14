Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Fargo PD needs help finding 15-year-old runaway

Henrique Watson
Henrique Watson(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy.

They are looking for Henrique Watson, who ran away from his south Fargo home on Saturday.

Watson is about 5′5″ tall and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Family displaced after Fargo house fire
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday August 13
News - Fundraiser held in Pelican Rapids to help support a local hospice - August 13, 2022
