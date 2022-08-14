Family displaced after Fargo house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S.

Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.

Fargo Fire’s Assistant Fire Marshal says two occupants and two pets were in the home when the fire started.

The occupants and one pet were able to escape. It is not known if the other pet survived the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

