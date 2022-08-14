Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Family displaced after Fargo house fire

Family displaced after Fargo house fire
Family displaced after Fargo house fire(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S.

Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.

Fargo Fire’s Assistant Fire Marshal says two occupants and two pets were in the home when the fire started.

The occupants and one pet were able to escape. It is not known if the other pet survived the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
Anderson mugshot
Records: Man asked teen girl to join him in downtown bathroom, threatened Fargo officer
File Graphic (KWTX)
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
3 Bees Boutique
Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday August 13
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday August 13
News - Fundraiser held in Pelican Rapids to help support a local hospice - August 13, 2022
News - Fundraiser held in Pelican Rapids to help support a local hospice - August 13, 2022
JESUS MARTINEZ (MUG)
Indiana man arrested for resisting officers after attempting a break-in
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire