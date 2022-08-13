Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.

“I started this as a pop-up, and now it’s coming to a full-time shop,” says owner of 3 Bees Boutique Barb Schramm.

Since opening in 2020, she says so far business has been great.

“As of July, I had 90 new customers. So, I know I’m bringing activity into the mall. But we’re looking forward to all of the new things that are going on in Moorhead,” says Schramm.

Plans are still being finalized, but the first phase could bring four new buildings to the east side of the mall. Tenants are trying to figure what they want to do.

“Some of them will have to get out or relocate for awhile. Maybe they come to a different section of the mall that will be staying. Then, from there, they can move into one of the new buildings coming,” she says.

Schramm says she loves Moorhead, and like her own unique shop, she hopes the new stores will bring lots of diversity and opportunity.

“The clothes all come from Europe because I spent 23 years in Germany. I was a professional singer. I grew up in Moorhead. When I came back, I was retired and wanted to open a store with the European styles,” says Schramm.

Developers says the urban hub will take up nine city blocks, including 1,200 new homes they say will be 100% “uniquely Moorhead”.

“This is why I moved back to Moorhead after 40 years, and this is what I hope it really continues,” says Schramm.

The woman we spoke to and other mall tenants say they’re excited for the project to start and hopeful that it will bring in more business.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.